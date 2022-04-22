AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO opened at $141.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.54.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

