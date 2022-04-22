Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.07 ($153.84).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €108.52 ($116.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.31. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

