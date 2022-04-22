Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $828.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

