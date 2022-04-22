Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $964.34

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 964.34 ($12.55) and traded as high as GBX 984 ($12.80). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 982 ($12.78), with a volume of 318,820 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 964 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,001.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $5.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In related news, insider Josephine Dixon bought 1,112 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.54) per share, for a total transaction of £10,719.68 ($13,947.02). Also, insider Christopher Samuel bought 122 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 969 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £1,182.18 ($1,538.10). Insiders have acquired 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,318 over the last 90 days.

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

