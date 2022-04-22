Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $43.11 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 288.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 31.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ally Financial by 66.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.