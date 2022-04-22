Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.92.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,916 shares of company stock valued at $374,851. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 852.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.