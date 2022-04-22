Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 230,266 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.