Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 230,266 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

