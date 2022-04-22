AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALA. ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.68.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.23 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.90.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

