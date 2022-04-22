Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%, while revenues beat the same by 1.8%. The company is poised to benefit from diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies. Its solid order backlog at the end of 2021, pricing actions, cross-selling activities and a recovering economy are other tailwinds. For 2022, organic sales are expected to increase 5-7% year over year. However, in the past year, the company's shares underperformed the industry. High costs and expenses might affect its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Supply-chain issues and labor issues are concerning as well. Also, softness in renewable energy remains a woe. Risks related to its international exposure pose a concern for the company.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.41.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

