American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0.3%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.98 and last traded at $45.98. 349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,761,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

