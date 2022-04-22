American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ARL stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $359.38 million, a P/E ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $23.02.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.