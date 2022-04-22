AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,324. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

