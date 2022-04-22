AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $134.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Further, rising demand for precision motion control solutions remains a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model continues to contribute well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks.”

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.30.

AMETEK stock opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $41,258,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.