ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.92. ANA shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 1,693 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

