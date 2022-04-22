Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.68. 510,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,962. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $112.34 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

