Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.09) and the highest is $0.03. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,340%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 109,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237,060. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 271,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

