Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.53. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.79. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

