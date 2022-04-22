Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will report sales of $718.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.29. 11,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,039. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

