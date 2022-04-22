Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will report $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $13.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $12.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

