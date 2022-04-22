Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AVXL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,298. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $746.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

