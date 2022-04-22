Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 73,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 41.64 and a quick ratio of 41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.34.

About Anemoi International (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

