Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.87. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 192.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Angion Biomedica by 298.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

