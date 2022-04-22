AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.06.

Shares of APP opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 616.09. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

