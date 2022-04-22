AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.06.
Shares of APP opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 616.09. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71.
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
