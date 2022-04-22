AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $1.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 942.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 617,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 32.79 and a quick ratio of 32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.13. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

