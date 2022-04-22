ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of AETUF opened at $14.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

