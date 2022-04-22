ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.18 ($43.21).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($19.05) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($33.08).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

