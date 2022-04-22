ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.18 ($43.21).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($19.05) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($33.08).

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.