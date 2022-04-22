Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.51 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,412,732 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £45.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

Ariana Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

