Arweave One Day Volume Reaches $46.28 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $28.71 or 0.00070723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $958.77 million and $46.28 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

