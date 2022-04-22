ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASM International is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market. The company enables the customers to lower their production costs by providing leading-edge technology solutions and efficient manufacturing processes. The company also designs, manufactures and sells equipment that deposits thin films, or layers, of electronically insulating or conductive material onto silicon wafers. “

ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.67.

ASM International stock opened at $349.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.51. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $273.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.59.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

