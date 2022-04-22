aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $122.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.50. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.