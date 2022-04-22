Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 174,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 235,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)
