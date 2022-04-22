Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 174,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 235,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.