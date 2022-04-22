Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

AVNT stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

