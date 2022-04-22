B. Riley Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $625.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $725.00 to $625.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $684.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $469.51 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.