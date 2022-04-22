Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $254.84

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 254.84 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 262.80 ($3.42). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 261.60 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,534,026 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.68) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Leo Quinn bought 78,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($245,870.41). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.42), for a total value of £209,140.23 ($272,105.43).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

