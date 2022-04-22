BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $85.51. 1,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BancFirst by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

