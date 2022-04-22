Bank of America Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $402.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $416.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $426.44.

NYSE:MA opened at $364.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.77 and a 200-day moving average of $353.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

