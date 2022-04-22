Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Raised to €5.60

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $$6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

