Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.05.

BZUN stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

