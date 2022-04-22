Barclays Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $56.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.19 on Friday. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in APA by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in APA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.