Barclays Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $31.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

