Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 203 ($2.64).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 164.30 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

