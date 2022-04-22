Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 1,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$30.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.82.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

