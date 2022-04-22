Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,294 SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

KCE traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $83.39. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,871. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $110.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

