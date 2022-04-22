Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 394,525 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 97,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000.

BSJQ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,219. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

