Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $9.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $347.88 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

