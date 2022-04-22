Beefy.Finance (BIFI) One Day Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00186792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00387372 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

