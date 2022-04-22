Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management cut their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BLPH stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

