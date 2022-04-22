Berenberg Bank Reiterates €197.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($211.83) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($156.67) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €176.83 ($190.14).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €150.45 ($161.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €154.39 and a 200-day moving average of €160.58. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a one year high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

