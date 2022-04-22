BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in BGSF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BGSF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

