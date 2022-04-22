Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Up 11.2%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) shares rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.79 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.73 ($0.05). Approximately 6,684,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,339,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of £34.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.
About Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)
